ASSOCHAM attends Industry-Academia interaction at IIT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: ASSOCHAM today attended Industry-Academia Interaction organised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu, as part of the institute's initiative to establish a dedicated School of Robotics and Physical Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Manik Batra, Chairman, ASSOCHAM J&K Council and Director, Batra Group, was invited to participate in the interaction and share the industry's perspective on the evolving technological landscape, industry requirements and opportunities for collaboration between academia and industry.

Advertisement

The interaction focused on developing a strong industry-connected academic and research ecosystem for the proposed School of Robotics and Physical AI. Discussions covered its vision, academic framework, research priorities and the growing expectations of industries from emerging technologies in robotics, automation and physical AI.

Key areas of deliberation included opportunities for industry collaboration in research and innovation, internship programmes, skill development, industry-sponsored projects and the identification of immediate collaborative initiatives. Participants also discussed the need to develop a structured roadmap for sustained industry engagement to ensure that academic learning and research remain aligned with real-world industrial requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Manik emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between academic research and industrial applications. He highlighted that closer industry-academia partnerships would play a crucial role in developing future-ready talent, promoting innovation and accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies.

"ASSOCHAM remains committed to facilitating stronger partnerships between industry, academic institutions and research organisations, with the objective of promoting innovation, technological advancement, entrepreneurship and sustainable industrial growth in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.