Assets worth over Rs 2 cr attached

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: Police today attached properties worth over Rs. 2 crore, destroyed large quantities of seized narcotics and launched fresh drives to destroy wild cannabis cultivation across several districts as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan.

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A Police spokesperson said Srinagar Police attached two immovable properties worth about Rs. 1.05 crore belonging to two drug peddlers under the NDPS Act. The attached properties include a house worth around Rs. 65 lakh belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh of Nowhatta and another property worth around Rs. 40 lakh belonging to Bilal Ahmad Kand of Rainawari.

In Kulgam, Police attached a residential house worth around Rs.1 crore belonging to Tariq Ahmad of Tungdnoo in coordination with the Revenue Department. The spokesperson said the action "reflects the firm commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure that proceeds of crime and properties linked to unlawful activities are dealt with strictly in accordance with the law."

Police also destroyed seized narcotic drugs in Pulwama and Srinagar after completing all legal formalities under the NDPS Act.

In Pulwama, the destroyed contraband included 106.375 kg of ganja, 44.87 kg of poppy straw, 163 grams of charas, 772 grams of heroin, 97 bottles of codeine and 271 psychotropic tablets.

In Srinagar, police destroyed 113.646 kg of ganja, 2.133 kg of charas, 1.650 kg of poppy straw, 881.52 grams of heroin, 29 bottles of codeine phosphate and 12,859 psychotropic tablets besides a substantial quantity of psychotropic capsules. "The destruction of seized narcotics reflects Police's sustained efforts to eliminate the drug menace by ensuring that seized contraband is disposed of strictly in accordance with the law, thereby preventing its misuse," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Police, along with the Revenue, Excise and R&B Departments, destroyed wild cannabis growing in Ganderbal, Sopore and Pulwama during separate anti-drug operations.