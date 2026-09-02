Assembly set to go paperless

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: The UT's Legislative Assembly is all set to mostly go paperless from the upcoming autumn session of the Legislature beginning September 21 in Srinagar.

A circular issued by Achal Sethi, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs today, said the session will be managed through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) portal.

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It asked all departments to submit replies to questions, bills and other Assembly business only through NeVA, access their accounts daily, and appoint a Nodal Officer for coordination.

It said the questions received from the MLAs have already been sent to the concerned departments by the Assembly Secretariat and the log-in credentials of the departments have also been created.

``The concerned departments shall make necessary arrangements before commencement of the Assembly session to ensure smooth transition to the electronic system and avoid any delay in Legislative business. Any technical issue related to the portal may be taken up with the Legislative Assembly Secretariat/concerned technical support team'' the circular read.