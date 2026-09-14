Assembly Session must hold meaningful debate on public issues: BSP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: BSP J&K president, Darshan Rana has called for a serious and meaningful debate on all pressing issues confronting the people of J&K during the upcoming session of J&K Legislative Assembly.

In a handout, he said that Assembly should not become a platform limited to political rhetoric and allegations but must function as an effective institution for addressing public grievances, protecting constitutional rights, advancing social justice and ensuring Government accountability.

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Rana said that restoration of full Statehood to J&K must remain a priority, as people deserve an empowered elected government with adequate constitutional and administrative authority to address their concerns effectively.

He also demanded effective implementation of reservation and constitutional safeguards for SCs, STs and OBCs, including reservation in promotions for eligible employees.

The BSP leader demanded resolution of the long-pending issues of daily-wagers, casual workers and other temporary employees.