Assembly Sectt writes to Govt, seeks 40 days time between notification, Session

MLAs need to be given one-month for questions, bills

Govt likely to accept suggestion

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Aug 2: In a significant decision aimed at giving adequate time to MLAs to submit their question, private members' bills and resolutions for the session, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat has written to the Government demanding that there should be at least 40 days time from issuance of notification and beginning of the Legislature session.

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The letter has been written keeping in view the less time of 15 or hardly 20 days between notification and convening of the Legislature during last two-three Assembly sessions.

Official sources confirmed to the Excelsior that the Assembly Secretariat with approval of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has written a letter to the Government elaborating the requirement of 40-day duration from the day the notification for calling the session is issued and Day one of the Legislature session.

``The legislators are required to be given one-month time to submit their questions, private members' bills and resolutions etc for the session. The Legislative Assembly Secretariat also needs around 10 days time to finalize business before the House and issue the calendar,'' the sources said while referring to the letter.

During previous sessions, some of the MLAs complained that they got little time and had to rush through their questions, resolutions and bills for submission to the Assembly Secretariat. They had opined that the bills especially take a long time for drafting as various legal aspects have to be verified and cross-checked with experts before submitting them to the Assembly.

There were indications that the Government is likely to concede the request of the Assembly Secretariat. And, the Cabinet meeting on August 4 called by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is expected to give nod to brief Legislature session in Srinagar in September.

Following Cabinet approval, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has to issue notification for convening of the session followed by release of the calendar and tentative business scheduled by the Assembly Speaker. In view of this, the Assembly session is likely to start between September 15 to 20 and is expected to last around 10 days with 7-8 sittings.

The Assembly must meet once in the six months. As the Assembly adjourned sine die after budget session in Jammu this year on April 4, the next session has to be called before October 4.

Only two Assembly sessions are held in Jammu and Kashmir-the budget session in Jammu and a brief session in Srinagar in September-October. The Parliament and most of other Assemblies meet thrice a year for budget, monsoon and winter sessions.

This year's budget session had 22 sittings. However, the session in Srinagar generally has 6-7 sittings.

Sources said Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather is interested in making the House digital at the earliest and all out efforts or going on to implement the proposal during upcoming session of the Legislature.

As already reported, the work has been assigned to Government of India's National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) Corporation. The efforts are on to make the House digital from September session but if somehow the proposal is delayed it will surely start from budget session in Jammu next year.

Recalling that dry run of the digital Assembly was conducted during budget session of the Legislature in Jammu this year, the sources said it is now at the stage of implementation but the timeline will be available shortly.

The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is a flagship initiative of the Government of India under the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs aimed at making Legislative Assemblies and Parliament paperless.