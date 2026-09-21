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Home / Videos / Assembly Proceeding: BJP Protests Over Power Tariff Hike, Daily Wagers; House Adjourned

Assembly Proceeding: BJP Protests Over Power Tariff Hike, Daily Wagers; House Adjourned

    The autumn session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly began with uproarious scenes on Monday, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators staging noisy protests over power tariff hikes and the demand for regularization of daily‑wagers. BJP...

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Daily Excelsior
12:32 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The autumn session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly began with uproarious scenes on Monday, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators staging noisy protests over power tariff hikes and the demand for regularization of daily‑wagers. BJP MLAs raised slogans: “Jo Sarkar Na De Sakhe Bijli Pani, Woh Sarkar Nakami..Insaf Karo, Daily‑wagers Ke Sath”. Despite the protests, ministers continued replying to questions raised by other lawmakers. Carrying placards, BJP legislators shouted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” slogans. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly appealed to the protesting lawmakers to return to their seats and warned them of action. “Go to your seats,”. NC’s Nazir Gurezi accused BJP leaders of wasting the House’s time to hide their incompetence. “They should protest in Delhi rather than here,” he told the Speaker.

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