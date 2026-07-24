Assembly Privileges Panel to hear Para’s case today

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 23: The Committee on Privileges of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will examine the breach of privilege case against MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para on July 24.

According to an official bulletin issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the meeting has been scheduled for 11 AM on Friday at the Meeting Hall of the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Srinagar.

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Justice Hasnain Masoodi, who serves as the Chairman of the Committee on Privileges, will chair the meeting. Eight other members of the committee have been requested to attend, including Peerzada Mohammad Syed, Dr Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri), Showkat Hussain Ganie, Khurshied Ahmed, Zafar Ali Khatana, Vijay Kumar, Rajeev Kumar, and Darshan Kumar.

The Bulletin further stated that Para has been requested to appear before the committee on the scheduled date, time, and place.

Director Information has been asked to depute an Information Officer and camera person for coverage of the meeting. Security arrangements have also been intimated to the SSP (Security), Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.