More Women Registered To Vote In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls Than Men

Srinagar, Sep 7: Women voters outnumber men in the eight assembly segments of Srinagar district that are scheduled to go to polls on September 25 in the second phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

Of the 7,74,462 registered voters, 3,87,778 are female while 3,86,654 are male and 30 people have registered themselves under the third gender category, they said.

Women outnumber men in six of the eight assembly constituencies with Central Shalteng and Eidgah segments being the exceptions.

“To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 932 polling stations, of which 885 are urban polling stations while 47 are rural polling stations,” an official spokesperson of the district administration said.

Among the eight assembly constituencies of the district, Zadibal segment has the highest number of 1,12,864 registered electorate, comprising 56,408 males and 56,451 females and five transgender voters.

The constituency also houses the highest number of polling stations in the district — 143 — to facilitate a smooth voting experience for all registered voters.

Hazratbal constituency has a voter population of 1,12,541, among which 56,175 are males and 56,366 are females.

The Central Shalteng assembly seat has 1,07,770 total registered voters, of which 54,185 are males and 53,576 are females whereas nine are third gender voters.

Lal Chowk constituency has 1,07,199 voters — 53,425 males and 53,773 are females, besides one transgender voter.

In Habbakadal, there are 95,546 voters — 47,404 are males and 48,133 are females while nine are third gender voters.

Khanyar assembly Constituency has 91,226 voters, of which 45,407 are males and 45,816 are females, besides three third gender voters.

Chanapora has 85,431 registered voters — 42,556 males, 42,874 females and one transgender voter.

The Eidgah assembly constituency has 61,885 voter population, of which, 31,094 are male and 30,789 are female while two are third-gender voters.

The spokesperson said arrangements are being put in place for a smooth and peaceful polling in the district where voting is taking place in the second phase of legislative assembly polls on September 25.