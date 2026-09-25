Assembly passes resolution seeking TET exemption for teachers

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: The Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union Government to exempt teachers appointed before Jan. 1, 2019, from appearing in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

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Education Minister Sakeena Itoo had tabled the resolution in September. 22, and the discussion resumed after Zero Hour today. Legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches supported the resolution.

The resolution urges the Union Government to amend Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, to exempt all teachers appointed before Jan. 1, 2019, from TET. It also seeks necessary legal steps and a notification through the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for the exemption.

Itoo said the resolution would be submitted to the Union Government and that the Law Minister would approach the Supreme Court on the issue. "I understand the concern of the legislators. We have to make it clear to the Union Government that if the dignity of teachers is affected, we cannot accept it," she said.

The Minister said the Education Department had faced pressure to conduct the TET but the Government had made efforts to protect the dignity of teachers.

She said the Government had already approached the Supreme Court on the issue and that the resolution would convey Jammu and Kashmir's position to the Union Government.

"This House is the biggest authority and there is nothing more powerful than this. We should have trust in it," Itoo said, urging BJP members to support the resolution and ensure that the issue was taken up through the proper legal channel.

National Conference MLAs Nazir Gurezi and Syed Bashir Veeri supported the resolution during the debate. Gurezi said TET should not be imposed on teachers who had served for 20 to 30 years, while it could be made mandatory for new teachers.

MLA Farooq Ahmad Shah said the Government should instead focus on teacher training and strengthen District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) offices across Jammu and Kashmir.

Veeri described making TET mandatory for existing teachers as an "injustice" and said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was different from the rest of the country.

The debate also saw an exchange of words between Gurezi and BJP legislators after he alleged that the BJP was opposing the resolution and urged its members to approach the Centre against conducting the test in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP MLA R.S. Pathania rejected the allegation, saying the party was not opposed to the resolution but wanted a proper legal framework to address the issue.

"We did not oppose it. We just wanted you to adopt a legal framework and have a better approach to tackle the issue," he said.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened amid the noise and clarified that Pathania had not opposed the resolution but had only called for following the legal course.

Rather said the House was unanimous on the resolution before putting it to a voice vote. The resolution was subsequently passed with support from both the treasury and opposition benches.