Assembly panel seeks hi-tech food testing labs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: The J&K Legislative Assembly's Committee on Petitions today called for state-of-the-art food testing laboratories in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, directing the Food and Drugs Administration to strengthen inspections, fill vacant posts and expedite action against food adulteration.

Chairman Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, while chairing a meeting of the committee at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat here, described adulteration of essential food commodities as a serious public health concern and called for a zero-tolerance approach.

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The committee directed the department to scale up inspections, ensure timely testing of food samples, strengthen existing laboratories and expedite the disposal of cases before adjudicating authorities.

It also called for intensified information, education and communication activities under Mission Safe Food.

The demand for advanced laboratories in both divisions was aimed at strengthening enforcement and ensuring timely testing of food samples, according to the official statement.

During the meeting, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, J&K, Khalid Jahangir presented a status report detailing the department's organisational structure, staff strength, action taken on the committee's recommendations and directions issued on August 3, 2026.

The report also covered awareness activities and enforcement measures undertaken under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India mandate.

The department informed the committee that 11,720 inspections had been conducted during 2026-27 up to October.

These included the collection of 6,259 enforcement samples and 2,508 surveillance samples. A further 5,179 samples had been tested through Mobile Food Testing Vehicles (MFTVs).

The committee stressed the need for sustained monitoring of food commodities, timely laboratory analysis and effective follow-up to ensure that violations were dealt with promptly.

Legislators Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Javaid Riyaz (Bedar) and Dr Sajjad Shafi attended the meeting, along with the Joint Commissioner, Food Safety, the ADC Srinagar, SDM Chadoora, food safety officers, the State Nodal Officer of the FDA and officers of the Assembly Secretariat.