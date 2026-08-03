GUWAHATI, Aug 2: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Assam's Subhadeep Ghosh as the new fielding coach of the Indian senior men's cricket team, replacing T Dilip as part of the support staff revamp ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Ghosh, a former Assam and Railways cricketer, will take charge of the Indian team's fielding unit for the first time during the Sri Lanka tour later this month. His appointment marks another significant milestone in a coaching career that has taken him from domestic cricket in Assam to the highest level of Indian cricket.

Born in Digboi, Ghosh represented Assam as a right-handed middle-order batter and off-spinner before later playing for Railways. After retiring, he moved into coaching and went on to serve as head coach of the Assam senior men's team, playing a key role in the development of several young cricketers from the state.

Advertisement

Over the years, he has steadily built an impressive coaching resume by working with Indian teams across different age groups. He has also been part of the Indian women's team support staff, serving as fielding coach during the 2021 tour of Australia, besides working with IPL franchises where he earned a reputation for his focus on athleticism, catching standards and modern fielding techniques.

His elevation to the senior men's team is seen as recognition of years of consistent work behind

the scenes and comes at a time when fielding has become a crucial component of success in international cricket.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) congratulated Ghosh on his appointment, describing it as

a proud moment for cricket in the state.

In a statement, the ACA said Ghosh's journey from representing Assam to coaching the national team was an inspiration for young cricketers and coaches across the region.

The association also highlighted his contributions as coach of the Assam senior men's team and wished him success in his new role with Team India.

Ghosh's first assignment with the national side will be India's two-Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning on August 15. The team will also play a three-day warm-up match in Colombo before the series gets underway.

(UNI)