Assam small tea growers to get  Govt benefits with Farmer IDs

GUWAHATI, June 27: Small tea growers in Assam will now be able to register on the Farmers' Registry Portal and access a range of government benefits through a single platform, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

The growers will be issued Farmer IDs, enabling them to avail fertilisers, government scheme benefits, institutional credit on better terms and other agricultural services, he said.

While the tea sector will continue to remain under the Industry Department, the move will allow small tea growers to access the benefits provided by the Agriculture Department.

"Today marks a historic day for the lakhs of small tea growers in Assam. Tea and plantation class land holdings are now included in the Farmers' Registry Portal," Sarma said in a social media post on Friday night.

Describing the initiative as a "game-changer", he said the Farmer ID system would ensure timely and need-based availability of fertilisers, provide access to government schemes through a single platform, facilitate easier institutional credit and reduce the role of middlemen in exploiting tea growers.

"It is a major leap for the tea community, who can now enjoy all government benefits through a single platform," he said.

Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika said the decision would provide much-needed support to Assam's small tea growers, who now contribute nearly half of the state's tea production.

"For generations, Assam's small tea growers have strengthened the identity of Assam Tea through their hard work and dedication," he said in a post.

Hazarika said the inclusion of tea and plantation-class land in the Farmers' Registry Portal would enable eligible growers to obtain Farmer IDs and avail government support.

"Our focus now is to ensure that every eligible small tea grower is seamlessly integrated into this digital ecosystem and receives the support they rightfully deserve," he added.

According to Tea Board India data, Assam had 1,33,864 small tea growers cultivating 1,26,107.64 hectares as of March 31, 2025. (PTI)