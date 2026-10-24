Assam govt to present 1st Bhupen Hazarika National Award to Usha Mangeshkar: Himanta

GUWAHATI, Oct 23: The Assam government will present the inaugural 'Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award' to eminent singer Usha Mangeshkar in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Indian music and her association with the maestro's works, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award at the concluding ceremony of the singer's year-long birth centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29, Sarma said at a press conference.

The Assam cabinet on Friday approved instituting the award to honour personalities for contributions to music and culture, and to perpetuate the legacy of the singer, composer and filmmaker, he added.

The award will be given every three years to an internationally or nationally recognised figure in music, arts or cinema, and comprises Rs 10 lakh in cash and a citation.

Sarma said around 5,000-7,000 people from across the country are expected to participate in the concluding event. It will showcase Bhupen Hazarika's remarkable artistic legacy and multifaceted genius, whose music, poetry and humanist philosophy have transcended geographical and cultural boundaries, he said.

Renowned singers Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal and artistes from Assam will also pay a musical tribute to the maestro, celebrating his enduring contribution to India's cultural heritage, the CM said.

Sarma said an exhibition will also be organised on the occasion to introduce Hazarika's timeless creations to a wider international audience.

He said the culmination of the year-long celebrations must reflect the stature of a cultural icon whose creative genius enriched Assam and the nation alike.

The CM pointed out the importance of taking Hazarika's message of humanity, harmony and universal brotherhood to future generations, while strengthening global recognition of his contributions to music, literature and culture.

The concluding event is envisioned as a landmark occasion celebrating not only the extraordinary contributions of the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', as the singer was popularly called, to India's cultural landscape but also his enduring legacy as a voice that transcended borders and united people through the universal language of music and humanity, the chief minister added.

The year-long birth centenary celebrations began last year with Modi attending a special tribute meeting for the singer.

The prime minister had also released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 brought out by the Reserve Bank of India to honour the singer, and also a biography of the maestro, titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika', on the occasion.

Hazarika was born on September 8, 1926, at Sadiya in Tinsukia district of Assam. He died on November 5, 2011, in Mumbai. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

The cabinet, meanwhile, also approved increasing the cash prize amount for the prestigious 'Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Award' to Rs 15 lakh to reflect its stature as a premier cultural honour, the CM said.

The council of ministers also finalised the list of recipients for the 2025 state civilian awards which will be presented in December.

Eminent ophthalmologist Dr Harsha Bhattacharjee has been nominated for the highest civilian award, 'Assam Baibhav', he said.

'Assam Saurav' will be conferred upon Kushal Konwar Sarma (wildlife expert), Nuruddin Ahmed (art director), Pulak Banerjee (singer), and Purnima Devi Barman (wildlife conservationist).

'Assam Gaurav' will be conferred upon Devi Prasad Bagrodia (social worker), Holicharan Narzary (footballer), Simu Das (visually impaired cricketer) and Harakanta Basumatary (palm oil cultivator), among others.

The cabinet also approved notifying the Assam Mineral Regulation and Dealers (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which amends the 2020 Rules. This amendment categorises extracted limestone into distinct grades such as high, medium and base cement grade across categories 1, 2 and 3.

This ensures the government collects proportional royalties based on the quality of the limestone rather than a single flat rate.

The cabinet approved an investment proposal from the M/s Weetek Plastic Private Limited (Welspun Group) to set up its manufacturing unit in Kamrup district's Rangia at a proposed investment of Rs 303.69 crore. It will provide employment for 300 individuals.

The cabinet also approved election rules for the Mising and Sonowal Kachari autonomous councils.

Sarma said the State Election Commission has been advised to conduct elections for both councils within November. (PTI)