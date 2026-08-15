Assam flood toll rises to 104 with one more death; over 78,000 people affected

GUWAHATI, Aug 14 : The death toll in Assam's floods rose to 104 on Friday with one more fatality, while the number of people affected by the deluge also increased marginally to over 78,000, according to an official bulletin.

The number of flood-affected districts remained unchanged at seven, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

One death was reported from Sivasagar district in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in this year's floods to 104.

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Flood waters continued to affect 20 revenue circles and 313 villages across Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Hojai, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts.

Golaghat was the worst-hit district with 30,778 people affected, followed by Nagaon with 26,292 and Sivasagar with 12,480.

On Thursday, around 77,500 people were affected across the seven districts.

The administration was operating 31 relief camps, where more than 5,000 displaced people had taken shelter. Another 37 relief distribution centres were also functioning.

A total of 8,268.71 hectares of crop area remained submerged, while 42,105 animals were affected, the bulletin said.

Flood-related damage to infrastructure, including houses, roads and bridges, was also reported from the affected areas, it added. (PTI)