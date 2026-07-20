Assam flood: State govt requests Army, Air Force to be ready for rescue operations

GUWAHATI, Jul 19 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his government has requested the Army and the Air Force to be on standby to assist the state administration in evacuating flood victims from several districts affected by the deluge.

In a post on X, Sarma said he has instructed four of his cabinet colleagues to rush to Upper Assam to oversee rescue and relief efforts in three districts hit by the recent wave of floods.

"As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, Govt of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required," the chief minister said.

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Sarma said he has directed his ministerial colleagues Ajanta Neog, Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta and Susanta Borgohain to immediately reach the flood-hit areas to supervise relief efforts and ensure that every affected family receives timely assistance.

"The safety and well-being of our people is our highest priority. I am monitoring the situation round the clock, and we will take every necessary step to protect lives and provide all possible relief," the CM said. (PTI)