Sivasagar (Assam), Aug 5: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday visited flood-ravaged areas of Assam and said the scale of devastation was so enormous that it will take time to restore normalcy.

Nadda, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, toured the Nepalikhuti area along the Assam-Nagaland border, one of the worst-hit regions in the latest wave of floods that struck on July 19.

"I have visited the flood-hit Nepalikhuti area. Along with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, I have witnessed the scale of devastation. The damage is so huge that it will take time (for normalcy to return)," Nadda told reporters after interacting with the affected families.

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Assuring the affected people of all possible assistance from the Centre, he said the government stood firmly with them.

"I want to assure on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there will be no shortcoming from the Indian government. Whether it is financial assistance, rehabilitation, compensation or support for property losses, everything will be provided," he said.

The visit comes as the northeastern state continues to grapple with a severe flood situation. The death toll has risen to 89, while more than 1.22 lakh people remain affected across five districts amid fears of fresh inundation following overnight rains. (Agencies)