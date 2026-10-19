Assam CM Sarma backs nationwide UCC, says Muslim women suffer most without uniform law

BASTI (UP), Oct 19: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pitched for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country, claiming that Muslim women suffer the most in its absence and that a common law is key to address issues such as polygamy.

Speaking to reporters here Sunday evening, Sarma said, "The UCC has already been notified in Assam and should be implemented nationwide."

"Muslim women suffer the most in its absence," he said and stressed the need for a common law to address issues such as polygamy.

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The Assam CM was in Basti district in eastern UP to visit the residence of BJP national general secretary Harish Dwivedi in Teliyajot village and offer condolences to his family over the death of Dwivedi's mother.

Reacting to the Congress and other opposition parties targeting BJP amid anti-SIR protests and calls for "regime change", Sarma said, "Power comes through votes, not through strong-arm tactics."

"Those who believe that a change of government can be brought about through intimidation should look at Bangladesh and Nepal," he said and claimed that only 5,000 to 10,000 people had participated in the protest in Delhi.

Commenting on the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, Sarma expressed grief and said the government had taken immediate cognisance of the incident and arranged treatment for the injured.

Necessary measures were also being taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, he said.

Earlier, Sarma reached Dwivedi's residence by road from Ayodhya. He paid floral tributes to the portrait of the BJP leader's late mother and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. (PTI)