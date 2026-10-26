Assam CM orders immediate action over 'attack' on Bihu troupe in Sribhumi, DGP says 13 arrested

GUWAHATI, Oct 25 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed the police to take immediate action against those responsible for an alleged attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi district, asserting that any insult to the state's culture and heritage would not be tolerated.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, responding to the CM's instruction, said 13 people have been arrested so far, and an investigation is on to apprehend all those involved.

"The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate," Sarma said in a social media post.

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The incident took place on Friday during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Sribhumi, where miscreants allegedly attacked a Bihu troupe invited to perform at the event.

Several members of the troupe sustained injuries, while the attackers also allegedly damaged musical equipment.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed the DGP to initiate immediate action against those responsible.

"Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage," he said.

"I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to ensure immediate action against those responsible," the chief minister added.

The DGP, also responding on social media, said a case has been registered at Sribhumi police station.

"During the course of the investigation, 13 persons were arrested and forwarded to the Hon'ble Court," he said.

"Further investigation is underway, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the incident," Singh added. (PTI)