GUWAHATI, Nov 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday laid the foundation of a Rs 750-crore integrated plant for the pharmaceutical industry, and said the project would generate over 300 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Sarma said the Key Starting Materials (KSM) project will be set up by Numaligarh Industries LLP under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit'.

The RLG Group would invest around Rs 750 crore in the project in two phases, and the investment would position Upper Assam as a new hub for the production of petrochemical products and raw materials required by the pharmaceutical industry, he said.

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Highlighting the project's role in promoting an integrated industrial ecosystem through the existing production capacities and by-products of two important public sector undertakings – Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd – the CM said it would pave the way for development of the pharmaceutical industry infrastructure in Assam for the first time.

He also described the Key Starting Materials project as a significant addition to Assam's industrial landscape.

Accelerating economic growth through industrialisation and creating employment opportunities for the local youth were among the government's key priorities, and this project would generate more than 300 direct and indirect employment opportunities, Sarma said.

It would also help create a new industrial ecosystem for manufacturing high-value products, he said.

Sarma said NRL would supply the required carbon monoxide for the project, while Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd would provide methanol, generating commercial benefits for both the public sector enterprises.

The investment will further boost NRL's efforts to develop a strong ecosystem of petrochemical and ancillary industries nearby, he said.

The chief minister said the project will facilitate greater commercial utilisation of refinery products, enable higher value addition and create opportunities to attract further private investment in petrochemical manufacturing.

Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd, meanwhile, would gain a major and consistent buyer for its methanol production, said Sarma.

Speaking about the ongoing expansion of NRL, he said that efforts were underway to establish a new refinery with a capacity to process 6 million metric tonnes of crude oil annually.

A major feature of the expansion project is that the crude oil required by the refinery will be transported from Paradip in Odisha through a pipeline, and its construction is already progressing rapidly, he said.

Sarma said the initiative would help local people find livelihood opportunities in their own area without migrating outside Assam in search of employment. (PTI )