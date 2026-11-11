Assam: 5 Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derail, No Fatalities

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Five coaches and the engine of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru near Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There are no immediate reports of any fatalities or injuries, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

''All passengers are safe and no injuries to anyone,'' he said in a statement.

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The accident occurred when the train was being received at Digaru railway station and the loco pilot gave precedence to another train, but could not control the speed, he said.

''This resulted in an unfortunate incident of derailment, in which the locomotive along with 5 coaches derailed,'' he said.

The train, en route to Sairang near Mizoram's Aizawl from Kolkata, derailed near Digaru railway station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district around 6.54 am, another official said.

Eyewitnesses, however, claimed that several people were injured.

The spokesperson said that passengers are being taken to their destinations on an alternative train.

A recovery train has also been rushed to the spot for rescue operations and clearing the tracks, the official said.

NFR General Manager Vivek Khare, along with other senior officials, have proceeded to the site, he added. (Agencies)