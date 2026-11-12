Aspirants seek 10-yr age relaxation for recruitment in J&K Bank

Nawshaba Iqbal

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Aspirants seeking recruitment in J&K Bank have demanded a 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit, urging the bank to raise it from 30 to 40 years, saying prolonged gaps in recruitment have deprived many candidates of an opportunity despite years of preparation.

The demand has gained momentum following the bank's announcement of recruitment for over 1,300 posts, including 323 Probationary Officers (POs) and 1,033 Banking Associates, with the upper age limit for Open Merit candidates fixed at 30 years.

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Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo also backed the demand, appealing to J&K Bank authorities to grant age relaxation up to 40 years.

"Dreams should not have an expiry date! Thousands of J&K Bank aspirants have lost precious years waiting for recruitment opportunities. They must not be punished for delays beyond their control," Itoo said in a post on X.

She said the youth deserved a fair chance and their future could not wait.

Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para has also taken up the issue, questioning why J&K Bank aspirants should not be granted the same upper age limit of 40 years applicable to recruitments conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Para has also raised concerns over the reservation policy governing the bank's recruitment.

The J&K Students Association has separately appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene and ensure age relaxation for the aspirants.

Candidates say the gap between recruitment opportunities has cost many of them their eligibility, even as they continued preparing and waiting for vacancies.

"We have spent years preparing for these examinations, hoping that the bank would announce vacancies. Now that recruitment has finally been advertised, many of us are no longer eligible because of our age. It is unfair to make candidates pay for delays that were not in their hands," said Tauseef Ahmad, an aspirant.

Another candidate said raising the upper age limit to 40 years would give thousands of job seekers a fair opportunity to compete.

"We are not asking for preferential treatment, only an opportunity to appear in the recruitment process. When the upper age limit in other Government recruitments is 40 years, J&K Bank should also consider extending the same benefit to aspirants," the candidate said.

The aspirants have urged the bank to reconsider its eligibility criteria, arguing that candidates should not lose their chance because of delays in announcing recruitment.

J&K Bank has not announced any decision on the demand so far.