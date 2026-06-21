ASP Poonch reviews operation preparedness, welfare measures

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 20: Additional SP Poonch Dr. Ajay Sharma today conducted durbars at Surankote and Poonch to review the welfare, operational preparedness, and professional requirements of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel.

At Surankote, the durbar was attended by personnel of SOG Surankote, SOG Draba and SOG Marha, while a separate durbar was held for SOG Poonch at its camp.

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During the interactions, SharmaSP reviewed various welfare-related issues, living conditions, training requirements and operational aspects concerning the personnel. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of discipline, physical fitness and professional competence to effectively meet emerging security challenges.

Addressing the troops, the Additional SP appreciated their dedication and commitment towards maintaining peace and security in the district. He motivated the personnel to continue serving the nation with zeal, devotion and a strong sense of duty while upholding the highest traditions of the force.

While interacting with SOG Poonch personnel, he described the unit as a premier force with a glorious legacy of courage, sacrifice and operational excellence. He lauded its personnel as the "Bravest of the Brave" and exhorted them to continue living up to the rich traditions and reputation earned through years of dedicated service.

He stressed the need for enhanced coordination and synergy with sister security agencies to ensure effective intelligence sharing. He also highlighted the importance of area domination, strengthening ground-level intelligence, maintaining a visible presence in vulnerable areas and fostering community engagement to build public confidence.