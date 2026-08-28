ASMITA Women’s Wushu League begins in Baramulla

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: The two-day ASMITA Women’s Wushu League commenced in Baramulla today, bringing together around 400 young girls from schools, sports clubs and Khelo India Centres across Jammu & Kashmir.

Organized by the Wushu Association of India, the League aims to provide a competitive platform to young female athletes and encourage greater participation of girls in Wushu and other sporting activities.

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The event began with an impressive opening ceremony in the presence of chief guest Ilka Hassan, who encouraged the participating athletes to pursue sports with confidence, dedication and determination.

The League is being conducted under the guidance of organizing secretary Musharaf Qayoom, an international Wushu champion. Ajaz Hassan, an international Wushu player, was deputed as an observer by the Wushu Association of J&K to oversee the proceedings. Officials of the J&K Wushu Association were also present during the opening ceremony and competition.

The competition will conclude on Friday with a medal distribution ceremony.