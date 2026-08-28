Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports news / ASMITA Women’s Wushu League begins in Baramulla

ASMITA Women’s Wushu League begins in Baramulla

Excelsior Sports Correspondent SRINAGAR, Aug 27: The two-day ASMITA Women’s Wushu League commenced in Baramulla today, bringing together around 400 young girls from schools, sports clubs and Khelo India Centres across Jammu & Kashmir. Organized by the Wushu Association of...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:27 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Wushu bout gets underway in the presence of chief guest Ilka Hassan during ASMITA Women’s Wushu League.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 27: The two-day ASMITA Women’s Wushu League commenced in Baramulla today, bringing together around 400 young girls from schools, sports clubs and Khelo India Centres across Jammu & Kashmir.

Organized by the Wushu Association of India, the League aims to provide a competitive platform to young female athletes and encourage greater participation of girls in Wushu and other sporting activities.

Advertisement

The event began with an impressive opening ceremony in the presence of chief guest Ilka Hassan, who encouraged the participating athletes to pursue sports with confidence, dedication and determination.

The League is being conducted under the guidance of organizing secretary Musharaf Qayoom, an international Wushu champion. Ajaz Hassan, an international Wushu player, was deputed as an observer by the Wushu Association of J&K to oversee the proceedings. Officials of the J&K Wushu Association were also present during the opening ceremony and competition.

The competition will conclude on Friday with a medal distribution ceremony.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra