Asmita Khelo India Women’s MTB League begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: The two-day Asmita Khelo India Women’s MTB Cycling League 2026 began at Shalimar in the foothills of the Zabarwan range here today, with women cyclists from across Jammu and Kashmir taking part.

Organised by the J&K Cycling Association under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India, the event is being held under the Khelo India Programme of the Sports Authority of India and will conclude on September 19.

Advertisement

SSP Traffic City Srinagar Ajaz Ahmad Bhat inaugurated the event and appreciated the participation of women cyclists. He called for dedicated MTB tracks in the Zabarwan foothills to promote cycling and adventure sports.

In the Junior Time Trial, Yamanna Parvaiz, Sania Ameen and Sobia Manzoor secured the first three positions, while Ulfat Mustaq, Aiman Jan and Sheikh Farzana finished first, second and third respectively in the Senior Time Trial.