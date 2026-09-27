Asmita Khelo India Women Cycling League begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: The Asmita Khelo India Women Cycling League-Jammu (Road) commenced here today at Kangrail Chowk, Chak Bhalwal, with enthusiastic participation from more than 300 women cyclists from different districts of J&K.

The two-day cycling competition is being organised to provide a competitive platform to women cyclists.

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Ravinder Singh, SP Rural Jammu, was chief guest on the occasion. The event was attended by office bearers of Cycling Association of J&K including Ravinder Singh, chairman; Om Parkash, general secretary; S.S Gill and Ravi Salgotra.

The competitions are being conducted under the supervision of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). Officials from CFI, including Rahul, Dr. Vikesh Kumar and Sanjeev supervised the conduct of the events.

The first day featured the Individual Time Trial competitions in Junior Girls and Senior Women categories.

In Junior Girls – Time Trial, Yumna Parvaiz from Srinagar District stood first, Sobia Manzoor from Baramulla District stood second and Manyata from Kathua District stood third.

In Senior Women – Time Trial, Ulfat Mustaq from Baramulla District stood first, Sunekha from Jammu District stood second and Supriya from Jammu District stood third.

The second and concluding day (September 27) of the League will feature the mass start races for both Junior Girls and Senior Women categories, followed by the prize distribution ceremony.

The event is being organised under the aegis of Cycling Federation of India with the support of Cycling Association of J&K.