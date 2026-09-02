Asmita Basketball Semis line-up set

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: APS Ratnuchak will lock horns with Budgam District, while JKPS will take on KV-2 in the semifinals of the J&K UT Asmita Basketball League for Sub-Junior Girls being played at Bhagwati Nagar Indoor Hall here.

After completion of the league stage, the four teams emerged as the toppers of their respective pools and secured berths in the semifinals.

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In the league matches played today, APS Ratnuchak defeated Kathua by 14-02, while KV-2 registered a convincing 52-36 win over Srinagar District.

The matches were officiated by JKBA referees under the supervision of Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Technical Commission.

The semifinals will be played on Wednesday morning, while the final will be held in the evening.

The league is being organised by the J&K Basketball Association (JKBA) in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council (JKSC), under the supervision of the Khelo India Division of the Sports Authority of India.