ASMEA, AEJAK organize CPR, First Aid training prog for J&K Bank employees

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: All Sikh Minority Employees Association (ASMEA) and All Employees Joint Association Jammu & Kashmir (AEJAK), in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Bank, organised a CPR and First Aid training programme at the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters, here today.

More than 70 J&K Bank employees participated in the session, which aimed to equip them with essential life-saving skills and enable them to respond effectively to medical emergencies.

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SSP Srinagar, Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, highlighted the crucial role of CPR and First Aid training in saving lives. He emphasised that timely intervention during a medical emergency can make a significant difference before a patient reaches the hospital. He stressed that individuals equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills can provide immediate assistance and potentially save lives.

Rajesh Malla Tikoo, Chief General Manager (ARS), underscored the importance of promoting life-saving skills and raising awareness about emergency response. He emphasised that trained individuals can provide critical assistance during the vital minutes before professional medical help becomes available.

Aneet Kanwal Singh Bagee, General Manager (HR), highlighted the significance of CPR and First Aid training, noting that such initiatives can help build a more aware, prepared and responsible workforce capable of responding effectively to medical emergencies.

Shabir Ahmad Bulla, Deputy General Manager (HR), also participated in the programme, reflecting the Bank’s support for initiatives promoting employee awareness, safety and well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jagmeet Kour Bali, chairperson of ASMEA and AEJAK, said, “Every life is precious, and even a few minutes can make the difference between life and death during a medical emergency. Our objective is to empower ordinary citizens with the knowledge and confidence to respond to emergencies and help save precious lives before professional medical assistance arrives.”

The training session was conducted by Dr Itinder Pal Singh, honorary general secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society and master trainer, who provided participants with essential guidance on CPR and First Aid techniques, emphasising the importance of timely intervention during emergencies.