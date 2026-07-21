ASKPC, AIKPC, KPC term NC protest at Delhi a political drama

‘Oppose Statehood till rehabilitation of migrants’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), has strongly deplored the National Conference (NC) Government's persistent demand for the restoration of Statehood without first addressing the unresolved tragedy of the displaced communities of Jammu and Kashmir.

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The Conference maintained that any debate on the Constitutional or political future of J&K is incomplete, morally untenable and Constitutionally deficient unless the victims of terrorism and forced displacement are made equal participants in the decision-making process. "No Government has the moral authority to speak of restoring political privileges while thousands of displaced families continue to live in exile, deprived of their homeland, properties, temples and fundamental rights’’, the ASKPC general secretary, P K Raina said in a statement here today.

He said ASKPC firmly believes that justice must precede politics. The first responsibility of every Government is to restore justice to those who suffered the gravest human tragedy in the history of independent India. Rehabilitation, restitution of encroached properties, employment, economic security, protection of religious and cultural heritage, and a dignified, sustainable return to the Valley can’t remain secondary to political agendas.

The Conference therefore calls upon the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to publish a comprehensive White Paper on the status of migrant properties, detailing the extent of illegal encroachments removed, properties restored, pending disputes and the concrete steps taken to safeguard the rights of displaced owners and formulate a comprehensive return and rehabilitation policy in consultation with recognized representatives of the displaced communities.

It also appealed the Revenue Minister to convene, a high-level meeting with representatives of the KP community to discuss issues relating to migrant properties, rehabilitation and return.

All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference (AIKPC) has also condemned and criticized the NC Government’s demand for restoration of Statehood without taking the KPs the principal stakeholders of the Kashmir issue into confidence. ASKPC president, Rajinder Kilm has expressed serious concern of NC’s demand terming it a one sided and unjustified approach.

He said AIKPC believes that any discussion concerning the Constitutional or political future of J&K can’t be meaningful or just unless the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community along with other migrant communities were consulted and their views are duly considered.

Kashmir Pandit Conference (KPC) president, Kundan Kashmiri and senior vice president, Tej Pandita have also termed the NC protest a high political drama. They said the party was in power when over four lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir and party in its rule later never bothered to take effective steps for their rehabilitation in their homeland. They said that the NC has always exploited the sentiments of people of Kashmir instead of taking welfare measures for the betterment of masses. They said NC was responsible for 36 year long turmoil in Kashmir.