A higher credit limit can improve purchasing power, help manage large expenses, and even support a healthier credit utilisation ratio. However, not every request for a credit limit enhancement is approved. If your request was declined, it does not necessarily mean you've been a poor borrower. Banks evaluate multiple factors before increasing a customer's credit exposure.

Understanding what they assess can help you strengthen your profile before you apply for a credit card for another card or request a limit enhancement again. For customers with a limited credit history, an FD credit card can also be a useful option for building responsible credit behaviour over time.

Why banks don't automatically increase credit limits

A credit limit is based on the level of risk a bank is willing to take. Before approving an increase, banks typically reassess your financial profile, repayment behaviour, and ability to manage additional credit responsibly.

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Some of the key factors include:

Income and repayment capacity

Credit score and credit history

Existing debt obligations

Credit utilisation ratio

Internal account performance

Recent credit applications

A rejection often reflects one or more of these factors rather than a single issue.

What banks actually check

The following factors commonly influence a credit limit enhancement decision.

Assessment factor Why it matters Repayment history Consistently paying dues on time demonstrates responsible credit behaviour. Credit utilisation Frequently, using a very high percentage of your available limit may indicate higher credit risk. Income Higher or stable income may improve repayment capacity. Existing loans and credit cards Banks consider your overall debt obligations, not just one card. Credit score A strong credit history supports future credit decisions. Recent credit enquiries Multiple recent applications may suggest increased borrowing needs.

Banks evaluate these factors collectively rather than relying on a single parameter.

Common reasons for rejection

Your request may be declined for several reasons.

Some common ones include:

Irregular repayment history.

High outstanding balances.

No recent income update with the bank.

Multiple recent loan or card applications.

Limited usage of existing credit limit.

Internal risk assessment policies.

A rejected request is not necessarily permanent. Many customers become eligible after improving their financial profile.

How to improve your chances next time

If your request is declined, focus on strengthening the factors that banks commonly evaluate.

You can improve your chances by:

Regularly paying your credit card bills on or before the due date.

Keeping your credit utilisation relatively low.

Updating your income details if your earnings have increased.

Avoiding unnecessary credit applications within a short period.

Maintaining a healthy repayment record across all loans and credit cards.

Responsible financial behaviour over time is often more important than making repeated enhancement requests.

What if you're new to credit?

If you have a limited credit history or are finding it difficult to qualify for higher unsecured limits, an FD credit card may be worth considering.

An FD-backed credit card is issued against a fixed deposit, making it easier for many first-time borrowers to begin building a credit history while enjoying the convenience of card-based payments. Regular and responsible usage may help establish a positive repayment record over time.

Eligible customers can consider products such as the IDFC FIRST WOW! Credit Card and the Quantum+ credit card, which is issued against a fixed deposit with a minimum FD amount with IDFC FIRST Bank, depending on the card variant. It offers benefits, such as:

Zero joining and annual fees

Rewards points on eligible transactions

Zero interest charges at ATM cash withdrawals

IDFC FIRST Bank also periodically reviews eligible customer accounts for credit limit enhancements based on its internal policies, repayment behaviour, and other applicable criteria. However, please keep in mind that credit limit increases remain entirely at the Bank's discretion and are subject to eligibility and prevailing terms.

Conclusion

A rejected credit limit increase should be viewed as feedback rather than failure. Banks assess repayment behaviour, credit history, income, utilisation, and overall financial stability before extending additional credit. By improving these areas and using your existing credit responsibly, you can strengthen your profile for future requests. If you are still building your credit history, an FD credit card can offer a practical way to demonstrate responsible borrowing while gradually improving your credit profile.

FAQs

Why was my credit limit increase request rejected?

Banks may decline requests due to factors such as repayment history, high credit utilisation, existing debt obligations, income assessment, or internal credit policies.

How long should I wait before requesting another increase?

The waiting period varies by bank. It is generally advisable to improve your financial profile before submitting another request.

Does a rejected credit limit request affect my credit score?

A rejection itself generally does not affect your credit score, although repeated credit enquiries over a short period may influence future lending decisions.

Can an FD-backed credit card help build my credit history?

Yes. Responsible use of an FD credit card, including timely repayments, may help establish or strengthen your credit history over time.