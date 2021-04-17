Asian Wrestling C’ships: Ravi Dahiya bags gold

NEW DELHI: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Saturday won a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty.

Dahiya retained his title in the 57kg weight category after he defeated Iran’s Alireza Sarlak 9-4 on Saturday.

“Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete Ravi Dahiya who retains his title in Men’s 57 kg at the Asian Wrestling Championships after beating Iran’s Alireza Sarlak 9-4,” tweeted SAI Media.

On Friday, Vinesh Phogat won her maiden gold at Asian Wrestling Championships after beating her rival Taipei’s Meng Hsuan Hsieh in the final.

The Olympic-bound wrestler had previously clinched three silver and four bronze medals and this is Vinesh’s third gold in three tournaments since her return in March.

Meanwhile, six athletes which include two wrestlers and four sailors have been included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group.

This is as per the policy decision taken at the 56th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell held on April 7, where it was decided that all Olympic-qualified athletes will be supported through TOPS.

Women’s 57 kg wrestler Anshu Malik and women’s 62 kg wrestler Sonam Malik have been included in the TOPS core group after attaining their Tokyo Olympic quotas at the Asian Wrestling Olympic qualifier.

Both the athletes were previously a part of the TOPS development group. They are among six wrestlers to win quotas for the Tokyo Olympics. (Agency)