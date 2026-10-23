Asian shares slip as sharp drops for AI stocks  overwhelm markets worldwide and oil prices jump

TOKYO, Oct 23: Asian shares were mostly lower Friday after the latest shudder for artificial-intelligence stocks weighed on markets around the world, giving the benchmark S&P 500 its worst day since July.

Oil prices were hovering at their highest levels since May on worries about the war with Iran, with Brent crude up 0.5 per cent at USD 113.73 per barrel. US benchmark crude oil added 0.6 per cent to USD 100.08 per barrel.

In share trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 1.7 per cent to 61,825.26, while the Kospi in South Korea declined 2.4 per cent to 5,403.32.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.2 per cent to 22,983.80 and the Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.3 per cent to 3,610.52.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2 per cent to 8,777.00.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.6 per cent. The weakness for tech stocks was so overwhelming that it masked strength for the rest of the US market, where the majority of stocks actually rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added less than 0.1 per cent.

AI-related stocks have been swinging on worries that their boom may be under threat because of how expensive it's become to borrow money to build data centres and buy more AI chips. Investors fear their prices shot too high during a yearslong frenzy, even though companies in the industry continue to report growth.

Meta Platforms, which is pushing its Muse AI agent, lost 7 per cent after reporting stronger revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, though its profit fell short. The company behind Facebook and Instagram also said it's creating a new class of stock to raise money to pay for AI investments and other expenses.

Tesla fell 3.1% after reporting a stronger profit for the summer than analysts expected, though its revenue was weaker than forecast.

The global tide against AI stocks knocked Nvidia down 4.4%. Because the chip giant is the largest company on Wall Street by total value, movements for its stock carry more weight on the S&P 500 than any other, and it was the single strongest force pulling the index lower.

CoreWeave, which has borrowed money to buy Nvidia's AI chips that it rents out to customers over the cloud, has been particularly shaky in recent weeks because of worries about its debt. It dropped 10.1 per cent.

Higher oil prices also have been weighing on stocks. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil leaped 4 on Thursday and has shot up from less than USD 97 at per cent the start of the month on uncertainty about when the war with Iran will allow the global energy industry to return to normal.

Worries about big government debt loads and strained budgets are hanging over almost every developed economy. Protests across France have raised pressure on the government to increase spending, which could add further to its debt.

In the United States, such concerns, along with high inflation, signals of a still-strong US economy and other factors, have pushed yields in the US bond market recently to their highest levels in decades.

But US yields fell sharply Thursday in a signal that investors were buying US government bonds in search of something safer to own as AI stocks tumbled.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury tumbled to 4.97 per cent from 5.13 per cent late Wednesday and from more than 5.30 per cent earlier this month. That's a major move for the bond market.

Thursday's drop in yields came even as another report suggested the US economy may be doing better than economists expected. It said fewer US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, which could signal that layoffs remain low across the country.

In other dealings early Friday, the US dollar rose to 156.93 Japanese yen from 156.77 yen. The euro was unchanged at USD 1.1215. (AP)