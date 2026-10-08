Asian shares decline under pressure from rising bond yields, surging oil prices

HONG KONG, Oct 8: Asian shares fell, and oil prices surged Thursday after stocks on Wall Street retreated from their latest records.

US equity futures were mixed.

Stocks once again have retreated under pressure from rising yields in the bond market. The yield on the 10-Year US Treasury stayed near a multi-decade high after minutes released Wednesday from the US Federal Reserve's most recent meeting showed that most Fed officials expect another interest rate hike this year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 per cent to 69,438.77. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.8 per cent to 6,750.25. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.2 per cent to 24,072.98. The Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.1 per cent to 3,840.03.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.6 per cent to 8,677.20.

Taiwan's Taiex dropped 0.7 per cent.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.2 per cent a day after reaching an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.7 per cent, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.2 per cent from its record.

Inflation in the US remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target. In September, the Fed raised rates for the first time in three years by a quarter percentage point to a range of 3.75 per cent to 4.00 per cent.

Rising bond yields hurt stock prices, in part because companies and consumers face higher borrowing costs. Yields on US Treasuries have surged as the global energy shock driven by the Iran war pushed prices higher, while the US national debt has continued to grow.

The yield on the US 10-Year Treasury was at around 5.31 per cent after rising as high as 5.36 per cent on Wednesday, its highest level since 2002.

Adding to worries over inflation, oil prices have bounced back given the uncertainties over global crude supplies. The US and Iran have yet to reach a deal to end their war. A report Wednesday by The Atlantic, citing two unnamed officials, said that the White House had asked the Pentagon to develop strike options against Iran before the midterm elections in November.

Early Thursday, Brent crude, the international standard, was up 2.2 per cent at USD 102.43 per barrel. Benchmark US crude rose 1.9 per cent to USD 89.96 a barrel.

The International Energy Agency said Wednesday that its members support faster releases of oil from inventories.

The US dollar rose to 158.20 Japanese yen from 158.08 yen. The euro was trading at USD 1.1198, up slightly from USD 1.1197, as elevated yields for bonds in France and growing worries about its government debt added pressure to the euro. (AP)