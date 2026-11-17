HONG KONG, Nov 17: Asian shares declined Tuesday, following more drops for stocks in the artificial intelligence industry on Wall Street ahead of Nvidia's earnings results.

US futures were mixed and oil prices edged lower.

South Korea's Kospi declined 1 per cent to 5,051.93, while memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.4 per cent and SK Hynix rose 0.7 per cent. The benchmark in Seoul has fallen more than 10 per cent over the past month.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.2 per cent to 58,956.67. Shares of OpenAI investor SoftBank Group tumbled 6.2 per cent and testing equipment maker Advantest slumped 4.3 per cent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng sank 1.2 per cent to 23,458.87, while the Shanghai Composite index was 0.8 per cent lower to 23,458.87.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.5 per cent to 8,907.50.

Taiwan's Taiex slid 0.9 per cent.

Regional leaders are gathering for the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, and the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, this week. Investors will be watching for signs of greater cross-border cooperation and progress on trade agreements, amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index was 1.9 per cent lower and the Nasdaq composite index lost 2.5 per cent. The Dow also fell 1.4 per cent as losses broadened into other sectors.

Nvidia sank 4.1 per cent and was again the heaviest weight on Wall Street following its crisis of leadership. The company has lost USD 735 billion in market value since the disclosures of CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital affairs and his ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia is one of the most influential companies in the world not only because its chips are powering much of the world's move into AI technology but also because its cash has helped companies across the industry to grow.

Huang's resignation as Nvidia's CEO is the latest challenge for the AI industry, which has also faced criticism that its stock prices were in a bubble and is worried Democrats empowered by victories in the US midterm elections may favour restrictions on further construction of AI data centres.

"The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a commentary. "Now the risk has become even more serious."

The sector is also now facing more scrutiny from the US government. The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced US computing chips and servers.

Outside of Nvidia, other chip companies also fell. They had climbed in the earlier days of Nvidia's fall on hopes that they could gain a competitive advantage.

Nvidia will report its latest quarterly results Tuesday, and interim CEO Colette Kress is set to speak to Wall Street. Investors have become accustomed to Nvidia not only reporting stronger results than analysts expected for each quarter but also giving a forecast for upcoming revenue that's well above expectations.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, L3Harris Technologies fell 3.9 per cent after officials in President Donald Trump's administration suggested the contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration may be at fault for the ground stop of nationwide air traffic Friday. L3Harris said Saturday that it's supporting the FAA in its investigation.

The recent swings for AI stocks have overshadowed what's been another strong earnings reporting season for US companies. The big businesses in the S&P 500 index are on track to deliver earnings per share for the summer nearly 32 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to FactSet.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased back following last week's jump due to a worse-than-expected report on US inflation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 5.13 per cent from 5.15 per cent late Friday, though it remains well above a low of 4.80 per cent reached earlier this month. Higher yields make borrowing money more expensive for everyone, and they've already hurt the housing industry through expensive mortgage rates.

In other dealings early Tuesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, edged 0.8 per cent lower to USD 91.66 a barrel. US benchmark crude oil slid 0.8 per cent to USD 85.01 per barrel.

The US dollar fell to 159.35 Japanese yen from 159.52 yen. The euro rose to 1.1003 from 1.1001. (AP)