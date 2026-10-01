Aichi-Nagoya: Four days after missing the 100m final, Gurindervir Singh helped India win bronze in the mixed 4x100m relay at the Asian Games, running the opening leg in a national record 41.06 seconds, wearing the Rotoris Astonia he has trained in all year.

The Rotoris belongs to people who keep choosing to become more. Singh just became one of them, twice in one week.

Four Days Between Fifth And Bronze

On Friday, Singh finished fifth in his 100m semi-final and missed the final by a narrow gap. On Tuesday, wearing the same Astonia that had clocked every training rep in between, he opened for India's mixed relay team and stood on the podium. His training hadn't changed between the two races. Only the event had, and how quickly he got to answer back.

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Inside the Astonia on His Wrist

The chronograph watch on his wrist shares the same design logic as the races he's run this week:

Runs on the Ronda 5030.D, a Swiss quartz movement chosen for accuracy

ADD and SPLIT functions built to measure real elapsed time

A 42mm case built for daily wear

Up to 54 months of battery life

His Astonia Crimson Carbon is one of just 225 pieces.

The Rotoris Man's Real Ambition

For Singh, the medal was never only about one race. "My dream is to end that myth: that anyone in India who steps onto the track for the 100m shouldn't feel it can't be done," he said in an interview after the Games. "Someone always breaks the belief that something isn't possible. I think I'm the person who can bring that belief to India." That's closer to what Rotoris means by becoming more than any single result is.

Not Finished, Just Faster

A medal doesn't close the book on what a sprinter wants to chase next. Singh's next target is the clock, same as always. The Rotoris timepieces built for people like him are still being tested too.

The Astonia collection is available now.