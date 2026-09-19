Asian Games Officially Open In Nagoya As India Eye Repeat Of Hangzhou Success

New Delhi, Sep 19: The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya on Saturday, with Japan's Emperor Naruhito declaring the continental sporting extravaganza open at a colourful ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

The two-hour opening ceremony combined traditional Japanese elements with high-tech visuals, although the event was held before a stadium with several vacant sections after a turbulent build-up to the Games.

Emperor Naruhito attended the ceremony alongside Empress Masako and other members of the Japanese imperial family. Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry were also present.

Advertisement

The ceremony began with the Japanese national anthem and the raising of the national flag. Nine members of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces carried the flag onto the stage before it was hoisted, with the stadium briefly plunged into darkness as a spotlight focused on the national colours.

The opening ceremony was followed by the athletes' parade, featuring delegations from 45 countries and the OCA Refugee Team. Afghanistan were the first contingent to enter, while China, one of Asia's strongest sporting nations, attracted attention with a delegation of more than 800 athletes.

India's 501-member contingent was led by double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat. Sehrawat replaced shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as the men's flag-bearer after Toor did not receive his ceremonial kit in time.

For Sehrawat, the opportunity carried special significance. The kabaddi player said carrying the Indian flag was a moment of immense pride and described it as the fulfilment of a childhood dream.

"It is a very proud moment for me... I did not sleep last night. Today, I went to the gym in the morning and came here. I have been awake for the whole night. But I still have the energy to

carry my nation's flag in my hands," Sehrawat said.

He also revealed that he informed his family about the honour only on the morning of the ceremony and intended to stick to his normal training routine despite the excitement

surrounding the occasion.

Manu, who is set to compete in the women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events in Aichi-Nagoya, described being chosen as a flag-bearer as a proud

and emotional moment.

"When I started, I never thought that this was where I could reach one day in my sport. So, it is definitely a very heartwarming feeling. I feel really proud, really honoured, and really, really happy to be chosen as the flag bearer for my country," she said.

The shooter urged fellow Indian athletes to focus on making the most of their Asian Games experience despite challenges. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience. We have to make sure that we enjoy this time rather than complain, and have the best time of our lives,"

she said.

India's campaign, however, began before the opening ceremony, with several sports already underway.

The women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, booked a place in the semifinals after beating hosts Japan by eight wickets on Friday. India are also chasing a medal in teqball, which is making its Asian Games debut. Quimcy D'Souza lost her women's singles semifinal on Saturday and will now play for bronze.

The Games will run from September 19 to October 4, with around 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and the OCA Refugee Team competing across 43 sports for 469 gold medals.

India will be looking to improve on its historic performance in Hangzhou in 2023, where the country won a record 106 medals, including 28 gold, and finished fourth in the overall standings. (Agencies)