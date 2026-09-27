Asian Games Kabaddi: India completes Golden Double

NEW DELHI, Sept 26:

India completed a golden double in Kabaddi at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya today, with the women beating Iran 37-34 before the men defeated the same opponents 40-34 to retain their titles.

The men's final was closely fought in the first half, with India trailing 17-18 at the break. Captain Sunil Kumar's side stepped up after the interval, tightening its defence and finding more fluency in attack to gradually pull away from Iran.

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Iran kept India under pressure for much of the contest and threatened to make the final another close battle between the two Asian powerhouses. But India remained composed in the second half and avoided the drama that had surrounded their gold-medal clash with Iran at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India's six-point win was their biggest against Iran in the last three editions of the Asian Games. In Hangzhou, India prevailed 33-29 in a final that was disrupted by a lengthy refereeing controversy.

With the scores level at 28-28 and just over a minute remaining, a disputed raid led to protests from both teams and a stoppage of almost an hour before the match resumed. There was no repeat of that controversy in Aichi-Nagoya as India controlled the closing stages and secured another gold.

The victory also extended India's dominance in men's Kabaddi at the Asian Games. It was their ninth gold medal in the event, with Iran ending their unbeaten run in Jakarta in 2018 by defeating them in the semifinals. India reclaimed the title in Hangzhou and successfully defended it in Aichi-Nagoya.

Earlier in the day, the women had completed the first-half of India's golden double with a 37-34 victory over Iran. The defending champions had gone unbeaten in the group stage, including a 37-23 win over Iran, before producing a dominant 50-25 victory against Japan in the quarterfinals. They then defeated Nepal 48-24 in the semifinals.

The final was a much tougher contest, with Iran staying close throughout and forcing India to rely on their experience and defensive discipline in the closing stages. The victory secured India's fourth Asian Games gold in women's Kabaddi and capped another successful campaign for the country. (UNI)