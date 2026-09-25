Asian Games: India add five medals on Day 5, athletics, wushu, shooting and rowing deliver

AICHI-NAGOYA, Sept 24: India enjoyed a productive Day 5 at the Asian Games here on Thursday, adding five medals, including two silver and three bronze, with athletics, wushu, shooting and rowing producing podium finishes.

The day was marked by two significant firsts as Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured India's maiden Asian Games medal in the men's double sculls, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal became the country's first medallists in the mixed team skeet event.

The athletics campaign also got off to a medal-winning start, with Seema Kumari ending India's 16-year wait for a women's 10,000m medal by claiming bronze, while the mixed 4x400m relay quartet of Manu TS, Poovamma MR, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramaraj clinched silver in a thrilling finish.

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Roshibina Devi added another silver in women's 60kg sanda, becoming a three-time Asian Games medallist after reaching the podium at each of the last three editions.

Seema clocked 32:50.05 to finish third in the women's 10,000m, behind Bahrain's Olympic champion Winfred Yavi (32:39.18) and Japan's Nozomi Tanaka (32:41.54). Her bronze was India's first in the event since 2010.

In the mixed 4x400m relay, India clocked 3:14.46 for silver. Vishal kept the team in medal contention before Vithya produced a strong final burst on the anchor leg. Bahrain won gold in an Asian Games-record 3:12.87, while South Korea took bronze in 3:14.54.

Rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured bronze in the men's double sculls, giving India its first-ever Asian Games medal in the event. India also finished fifth in the men's quadruple sculls, while Ujjwal Kumar Singh and Rohit placed fourth in the lightweight men's double sculls and the women's four finished sixth.

In shooting, Anantjeet and Parinaaz shot 44 in the mixed skeet final to claim bronze. They finished level with South Korea but lost out on the tie-break, while China took the lead. The medal was also the second of the Games for both shooters after their respective team skeet bronzes.

India's defending champions continued their strong showing in kabaddi, with both the men's and women's teams topping their groups to enter the semi-finals. The women defeated hosts Japan 50-25 for a perfect three-match group campaign and will face Nepal in the last four. The men beat Chinese Taipei 37-21 to finish unbeaten with four wins from four.

On the hockey turf, the defending champions produced another emphatic performance, with the men defeating South Korea by 8-2 in their Pool A encounter. Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet Singh were among the scorers.

Squash also produced a strong day for India. Veer Chotrani fought past Malaysia's Sanjay Jeeva 3-2, while Abhay Singh defeated Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri 3-0 to enter the men's singles quarter-finals. In the women's singles, Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna also advanced to the last eight, setting up an all-Indian quarter-final.

The clash guarantees India a place in the women's singles squash semi-finals and a medal.

In boxing, Parveen Hooda advanced to the women's 65kg quarter-finals through a walkover, while Sakshi Chaudhary's campaign ended with a narrow 3-2 defeat to reigning world champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan in the 51kg Round of 16. Sumit Kundu was forced to retire from his 70kg bout after suffering a knee injury.

Gymnast Pranati Nayak finished sixth in the women's vault final with 13.100, while Asha Ilango narrowly missed a medal in the women's triple jump, finishing fourth with 13.83m.

In athletics, Animesh Kujur and national record holder Gurindervir Singh progressed to the men's 100m semi-finals, finishing third and second respectively in their heats. Their semi-finals and final are scheduled for Friday.

India's table tennis campaign also saw progress, with Manush Shah reaching the men's singles Round of 32, while Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das and Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade advanced in women's doubles.

In fencing, Olympian Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta reached the Round of 16 before exiting against higher-ranked opposition.

India also had representation across canoe sprint, swimming and esports, with Paritosh advancing in Puyo Puyo Champions, while several Indian canoe and rowing crews missed out on the medal rounds.

With five medals added on Thursday, India's campaign received another boost as attention now shifts to a packed Day 6 featuring the kabaddi semi-finals, men's 100m semi-finals and final, and Gulveer Singh's 10,000m final.

(UNI)