Asian Games: Haryana CM congratulates Kamaljeet, Suruchi for clinching gold in 10 m air pistol mixed team event

CHANDIGARH: (Sep 25) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday congratulated Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet, who fired their way to the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Japan.

The 'dhakad' (strong) players have made the nation proud, he said.

Congratulating both the shooters who hail from Haryana, Saini, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations from the depths of my heart to Suruchi from Jhajjar and Kamaljeet from Rewari for winning the gold medal for the country in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games-2026".