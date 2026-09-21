Asian Games cricket: Shafali ton powers India into final, Sri Lanka await in gold medal clash

NEW DELHI, Sept 20: Shafali Verma's maiden T20I century set up a title showdown with Sri Lanka as defending champions India stormed into the Asian Games women's cricket final with a 114-run win over Bangladesh in Nisshin on Sunday.

The unbeaten opener smashed nine sixes in her 49-ball 100 to power India to 195/4 before their bowlers skittled Bangladesh for 81. India will now face Sri Lanka on Tuesday with the defending champions bidding to retain their Asian Games gold.

Shafali and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start, adding 72 in the Powerplay before Mandhana fell off the final ball of the sixth over. Mandhana scored 37 and surpassed Suzie Bates to become the leading run-scorer in women's T20Is. She also brought up her 100th six in the format as India raced past 50 in the fifth over.

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Shafali continued the assault after Mandhana's departure, bringing up her half-century with a six that also took her to 100 sixes in T20 cricket. G Kamalini struggled for momentum and was dismissed for a 10-ball three, but Harmanpreet Kaur joined Shafali to keep the pressure on Bangladesh.

The pair added 94 runs, with Shafali doing most of the damage. Marufa Akter conceded 22 runs in the 15th over as India crossed 150, while Harmanpreet was later stumped off Rabeya Khan for 27. Marufa hit back by removing Richa Ghosh, but Shafali completed her century off the final ball of the innings to take India to 195/4.

Bangladesh's chase quickly fell apart. Dilara Akter and Nigar Sultana added 29 for the third wicket, but India's spinners soon took control. Shree Charani dismissed Nigar before Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma joined the wickets column. Nandani Sharma, celebrating her birthday, struck twice in two balls as Bangladesh slipped to 62/7 in the 11th over. Deepti then completed the formalities by taking the final two wickets, wrapping up Bangladesh for 81 inside 16 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: India Women 195/4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 100*, Harmanpreet Kaur 40, Smriti Mandhana 37; Shanjida Akter Meghla 1-25).

Bangladesh 81 all out in 15.4 overs (Dilara Akter 27; Deepti Sharma 3-7, Nandani Sharma 3-25, Shree Charani 2-7).