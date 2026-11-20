TOKYO, Nov 20: Asian shares dropped in trading early Friday as a wide selloff hits issues related to artificial intelligence and computer chips.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 4.5 per cent in morning trading to 56,775.04. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.6 per cent to 8,594.10. South Korea's Kospi shed 4.5 per cent to 4,905.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell nearly 2.0 per cent to 22,393.93, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.7 per cent to 3,515.87.

The AI-related stocks dipping in the region included Advantest Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. in Tokyo, as well as Samsung Electronics Co. in South Korea and Tencent in China.

Worries that the AI boom may be over have been hanging over global markets for some time, despite the strong debut Thursday of Anthropic's stocks on Wall Street.

On Wall Street, benchmarks declined, with the S&P 500 dropping 2 per cent for a sixth straight loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,101 points, or 2.2 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.3 per cent.

The S&P 500 jumped as much as 1.3 per cent after Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, sold shares of its stock at USD 83 apiece in its initial public offering. Its price quickly surged above USD 115 after it began trading on the Nasdaq shortly before noon. Anthropic later pared its gain and finished the day at USD 97.17, still up 17.1 per cent.

Anthropic's IPO appeared to demonstrate faith remained among investors in the AI revolution. The industry needed a boost following sharp recent drops for AI-related stocks on worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology.

Nvidia erased its early gain of 4.7 per cent and flipped to a loss of 3.3 per cent. The sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO added to the damage. He was one of AI's biggest evangelists and helped build interest in the industry while using some of Nvidia's massive profits to further fund its growth.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 147.80 points to 7,175.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,101.11 to 49,097.06, and the Nasdaq composite sank 550.69 to 23,879.20.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 5.04 per cent from 5.07 per cent Wednesday.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude rose 0.38 per cent to USD 83.53 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 0.40 per cent to USD 92.35 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar slipped to 159.22 Japanese yen from 159.60 yen. The euro cost USD 1.0970, inching down from USD 1.0973. (AP)