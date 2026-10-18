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ASI sent to de-addiction centre

Excelsior Correspondent RAMBAN, Oct 17: Ramban Police have referred an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to the de-addiction centre at District Hospital Ramban for one month after he was found consuming alcohol during duty hours. According to an order issued by the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:23 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 17: Ramban Police have referred an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) to the de-addiction centre at District Hospital Ramban for one month after he was found consuming alcohol during duty hours.

According to an order issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, a medical assessment found the official unfit to perform his assigned duties due to alcohol consumption. Taking cognizance of the matter, the district police chief directed him to undergo treatment for one month.

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The order reiterated the department’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct during duty hours. However, it did not mention any suspension or other disciplinary action against the ASI.

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