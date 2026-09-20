ASI Murder: Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Amritsar

CHANDIGARH, Sept 20: A man allegedly involved in the murder of an assistant sub-inspector was killed in an encounter with police in Amritsar, officials said.

Deepak Singh, a resident of Mulechak village in Amritsar, was killed on Saturday night. He was identified as one of the two motorcycle-borne men who had gunned down ASI Harjit Singh at the Bhagtanwala grain market on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, according to police.

Police said CCTV footage, technical inputs, tower-dump analysis, local intelligence and human sources were utilised to identify and trace the accused.

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Police signalled the two suspects on a scooter to stop at a police checkpoint at around 9.45 pm.

One of the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police team and fled towards the next checkpoint. At the subsequent checkpoint, they allegedly fired four rounds at police, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence, officials said.

During the exchange of fire in the Islamabad police station area in Amritsar, Deepak Singh sustained firearm injuries

He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to injuries, police said.

The second suspect managed to flee, police said, adding fforts were on to nab him.

Police recovered one pistol, two magazines and eight cartridges, officials added. (PTI)