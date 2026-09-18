Ashok Leyland ties up with Kerala Grameena Bank to offer loans for commercial vehicles

MUMBAI, Sept 18:

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has partnered with Kerala Grameena Bank to offer loans to commercial vehicle buyers.

The partnership aims to enhance customer convenience by offering vehicle loans with flexible, easy-to-manage repayment options, tailored to meet individual needs and preferences, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

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"This strategic partnership will further enhance the accessibility of our innovative range of commercial vehicles, enabling businesses and fleet operators to invest with greater confidence and financial flexibility," said Viplav Shah, Head-LCV Business, Ashok Leyland.

Vimala Vijayabhaskar, Chairperson, Kerala Grameena Bank, said the partnership

reflects the bank's dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers.

"We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment in the state of Kerala," Vijayabhaskar said. (PTI)