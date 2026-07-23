Ashok Leyland partners Shriram Automall for pre-owned commercial vehicles business

NEW DELHI, July 23: Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday announced a partnership with Shriram Automall India Ltd for buying and selling of pre-owned commercial vehicles.

Under the partnership, the two firms will establish a robust and transparent ecosystem for certified pre-owned commercial vehicles, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

This will enable customers across India to access reliable, quality-assured mobility solutions with greater confidence and convenience, it added.

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"By combining Ashok Leyland's deep expertise in the commercial vehicle industry with Shriram Automall's strong network and customer base in the used vehicle segment, we aim to create greater value and a seamless ownership experience for customers," Ashok Leyland Head-LCV, Viplav Shah, said.

Shriram Automall India Ltd Director & CEO Sameer Malhotra said, "Together, we aim to create greater value for customers by providing a transparent, efficient, and reliable platform that simplifies the buying and selling of pre-owned commercial vehicles across the country." (PTI)