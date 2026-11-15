Ashok Leyland delivers record volumes, revenue, profit in Q2

CHENNAI, Nov 15: CV makers Ashok Leyland delivered a strong performance in Q2, achieving all time high in commercial vehicle volumes, revenue and profits, reflecting sustained business momentum and operational strength.

Commercial Vehicle (CV) volumes surged 32% to 64,677 units, compared with 49,116 units in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue grew by an impressive 39% to Rs.13,364 crore, up from Rs.9,588 crore, driven by strong market demand and better price realisation and mix.

EBITDA stood at Rs.1,350 Cr (10.1%), as against Rs.1,162 Cr (12.1%), while PBT reached Rs.1,187 Cr, compared to Rs.1,043 Cr growing at 14%, reflecting a significant improvement in financial performance. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs.869 crore as against Rs.771 crore, registering a 13% growth.

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Both the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MHCV) and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) industry witnessed healthy growth during Q2. The company outperformed the industry in the MHCV segment, registering an impressive 44% year-on-year growth in volumes to 37,958 units, compared to 26,307 units in the corresponding quarter last year, against industry growth of 39%. In the LCV segment, volumes grew by 21% to 21,371 units, up from 17,697 units in the previous year. The domestic MHCV truck volumes surged 48% significantly outpacing industry growth of 41%.

Our strong performance translated into a domestic truck market share of 31.5%, representing a gain of 1.5% during the quarter (excludes Defence). Ashok Leyland also maintained its market share in the bus segment (excludes EV buses). In the LCV business, VAHAN market share in the addressable segments improved to 13.6%, reflecting a year-on-year gain of 0.3%.

Export volumes for the quarter stood at 5,102 units, registering a 7% year-on-year increase.

The Defence, Power Solutions and Aftermarket businesses continued to deliver strong performances and are well-positioned to sustain their growth momentum through the current financial year.

Overall, the company's strong volume growth, market share gains, expanding product portfolio and strengthening distribution footprint underscore its competitive position and continued focus on driving profitable and sustainable growth.

The company ended the quarter with Net cash of Rs.3,546 Cr as against Rs.990 Cr last year.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of Re 1/- per share (100%) on a face value of Re 1/- per share.

Company Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said "Our record Q2 performance reflects the strength of Ashok Leyland's business fundamentals, competitive product portfolio and strong customer focus. Our robust balance sheet provides a solid foundation to pursue our long-term growth ambitions. We are encouraged by the promising performance of our international business and continue to strengthen our presence in key export markets. Switch Mobility is also progressing well, with a strong outlook for the electric mobility business. With positive momentum across our businesses, we remain confident of sustaining profitable growth and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

(UNI)