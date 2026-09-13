Ashok Koul reviews preparations for ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: J&K BJP General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul today chaired a review meeting of ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ under the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar and reviewed organizational preparedness, coordination and grassroots execution of the campaign.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, BJP Vice President Rajeev Charak, General Secretary and Abhiyan Incharge Gopal Mahajan, Secretary Reema Padha, Social Media Incharge Dr Makson Tickoo and senior leader S Sarbjit Singh Johal participated in the meeting.

Advertisement

Koul stressed that the campaign’s success would depend on disciplined execution, effective coordination and continuous ground-level monitoring.

He directed coordinators and co-coordinators to stay in close contact with organizational teams, ensure clarity of responsibilities and immediately address gaps in preparedness.

Koul said the Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan is not merely a series of programmes to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, but a structured movement to strengthen the spirit of service, responsibility and national commitment.

He said PM Modi’s 25 years of dedicated public life provide an inspiring example of sustained service to the nation and society.

He called upon functionaries to ensure the campaign reaches every village, Panchayat and booth, with workers maintaining direct engagement with the people.