Ashok Koul, others pay tribute to martyred BJP leaders

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: J&K BJP general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, accompanied by senior party leaders, paid heartfelt floral tributes to the three martyred BJP leaders, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, Wasim Bari, and Umar Sultan at party office Srinagar, remembering their extraordinary courage, dedication, and supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and the party.

BJP State secretary, Arif Raja, BJP State spokesperson, Altaf Thakur, co-incharge Media advisor, Sajid Yousuf Shah, and other senior party leaders also paid floral tributes and observed a moment of silence in their memory on the occasion.

Advertisement

Ashok Koul, while paying tributes, said that the sacrifices made by Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, Wasim Bari, and Umar Sultan are an enduring source of inspiration for every BJP worker. He said these brave leaders fearlessly stood for the ideals of nationalism, democracy, and public service despite facing grave challenges and threats. Their unwavering commitment to strengthening the nation and serving society reflects the true spirit of dedicated activist, he added.

Koul said that while the three leaders are no longer among us, their lives and sacrifices will continue to motivate party workers to work with sincerity, courage, and selfless devotion. He emphasized that the BJP will always honour the memory of its martyrs and remains steadfast in its commitment to the ideals for which they laid down their lives.

Arif Raja said that the courage and commitment displayed by the departed leaders will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people. He said their legacy of sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the nation will continue to strengthen the resolve of BJP workers across Jammu and Kashmir.