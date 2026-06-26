Ashok Koul chairs BJP organisational meeting in Gurez

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, June 25 : BJP General Secretary (Org), J&K and Ladakh, Ashok Koul today chaired an organisational review meeting with party workers at Dak Bungalow, Gurez.

The meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level, enhancing public outreach and discussing upcoming party programmes and activities in the region.

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Addressing the party workers, Ashok Koul emphasised the need for dedicated efforts by party workers to further strengthen the BJP’s presence among the people and effectively communicate the policies and welfare initiatives of the govt.

He urged party cadres to remain actively engaged with the public and work towards addressing their concerns.

Among others who attended the meeting included BJP state secretary Mudasir Wani, district president Bandipora Mudasir Farooq Jan, former DDC Tulail (Gurez) Raja Ajaz, other senior party leaders and workers.

On the occasion, Ashok Koul also inaugurated the newly established BJP Office in Gurez, marking a significant step towards strengthening the party’s organisational infrastructure in the border region.

The leaders expressed confidence that the new office would serve as an effective platform for public engagement and party activities in Gurez.