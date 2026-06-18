Ashok Kaul inaugurates Aerobic Enterprise in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: A new beginning was marked today with the inauguration of Aerobic Enterprise in Jammu.

The store was inaugurated by Ashok Koul, General Secretary Organising BJP JK(UT), who graced the occasion and extended his best wishes for the success of the new venture.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kaul appreciated the initiative and said that such enterprises play an important role in strengthening local business, supporting the hospitality sector, and creating new opportunities for growth in the region.

The outlet is owned by Anil Kumar Raina and Anil Fotedar, has been established with a focus on providing commercial kitchen equipment and Banquet solutions for Hotels, Restaurants, corporates, colleges, hospitals and other commercial establishments.

The enterprise will deal in a wide range of products including commercial kitchen equipment, LED counters, service carts, utility carts, furnitures and other essential hospitality and institutional equipment.

Among others who attended the ceremony included Arvind Gupta, MLA Jammu West Constituency BJP, Zorawar Singh Spokesperson BJP, Pappupehalwan, general secretary BJP Ghaziabad, Pramod Kumar president Samadhan Shakti Samajik Sansthan Ghaziabad and other distinguished Guests.