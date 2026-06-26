Ashish Kundra chairs review meeting on Social and Tribal Welfare initiatives

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, June 25 : The Chief Secretary of UT Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, chaired a review meeting of the Social and Tribal Welfare Department to assess the progress of various welfare initiatives and development programmes being implemented across the region.

The meeting focused on strengthening the delivery of social welfare schemes and ensuring the effective implementation of programmes.

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During the meeting, Director of the Social and Tribal Welfare Department, Zahida Bano, gave a detailed presentation outlining the organisational structure and functioning of the department.

She also highlighted the status of various centrally sponsored and UT-level schemes being implemented under different ministries for the benefit of women, children, tribal communities, senior citizens, and other marginalised groups in Ladakh.

The review also included the missions and welfare initiatives, including Mission Poshan, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya.

Officials deliberated on measures to improve nutritional support for women and children, strengthen women’s safety and empowerment initiatives, and enhance care, protection, and rehabilitation services for children in need.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of scholarship and educational support schemes under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), aimed at promoting educational opportunities for tribal students.

In addition, the meeting discussed rehabilitation and inclusion programmes being implemented under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), with emphasis on ensuring better outreach and support mechanisms for differently-abled persons, senior citizens, and other disadvantaged groups.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the physical and financial progress of works being undertaken under the SDP and the way forward for the department. He also stressed the need for timely implementation, proper monitoring, and efficient utilisation of funds.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretary, S&TWD, Nidhi Malik; Director, S&TWD, Zahida Bano; Programme Officer, ICDS, Rigzin Spalgon; and other concerned officials, while officers stationed outside also joined the meeting virtually.